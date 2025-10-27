Staying safe during Halloweekend

Whitewater School Resource Officer James Garcia

Halloween weekend is a time for fun, costumes, and community events, but it’s important to prioritize safety whether you’re trick-or-treating, going to parties, or heading out to bars. For families and kids participating in trick-or-treating, staying in well-lit neighborhoods, wearing reflective clothing, and traveling in groups are important precautions. Parents should check candy before children eat it and make sure costumes allow for clear vision and movement. Adults should also be mindful of traffic and obey all pedestrian rules.

Before leaving the house, people can take several steps to prepare for a safe night. This includes charging phones, letting someone know your plans, and making sure your costume doesn’t obstruct your vision or ability to walk. If consuming alcohol, it’s smart to arrange a designated driver, use a rideshare app, or take public transportation. Bringing a small first aid kit, flashlight or personal safety alarm can also be helpful, especially if you’re going out late or to unfamiliar areas.

If someone feels unsafe at any time, they should trust their instincts and leave the situation immediately. Find a safe, public place and contact a friend, family member, or the authorities if necessary. Staying aware of your surroundings and having a plan can make Halloween both safe and enjoyable.