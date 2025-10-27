The axe is back in town

In front of a roaring Homecoming crowd of 9,748 at Perkins Stadium, quarterback Justin Klinkner delivered a poised, confident fourth quarter performance that helped the Warhawks reclaim the Miners Axe with a 29-19 victory over UW-Platteville Saturday, Oct. 25.

What began as a back-and-forth battle turned into a statement game for Klinkner, who threw for 264 yards, two passing touchdowns and one rushing touchdown while showcasing the leadership and composure that has defined himself as the Warhawks’ offensive anchor.

That mindset was tested early when Whitewater committed three interceptions and a third-quarter safety, allowing Platteville to briefly seize momentum. But Klinkner responded with a steady confidence that’s become his trademark, completing 18 of 28 passes (64.3%) and directing an offense that spread the ball among six receivers.

His connection with wideout Blake Haggerty proved crucial. The duo connected five times for 75 yards and two touchdowns, including a third-quarter strike that reignited the home crowd and put Whitewater back in control.

Haggerty, who also contributed on special teams, has embraced an expanded role this season. Head coach Jace Rindahl praised Haggerty’s all-around impact and commitment to team culture.

“Blake jumped on kickoff coverage after the La Crosse game and completely changed our vibe,” Rindahl said. “That’s the kind of culture we want here, guys embracing whatever role helps this team win.”

Whitewater’s ground game provided strong support, led by Brian Stanton’s 78 yards on 12 carries and a 48-yard rushing performance from Klinkner, Stanton’s highlight was a 42-yard rush attempt to get the Warhawks to the goal line allowing Klinkner to push into the endzone for a touchdown. The Warhawks outgained Platteville 416-313 in total offensive yards, controlling the tempo through most of the second half.

The defense closed the door late, forcing three interceptions and holding Platteville to three first downs in the fourth quarter. Linebacker Karsten Libby anchored the unit with 10 tackles and a sack, while Efrein Ramirez sealed the win with a late fourth-quarter interception.

Rindahl credited his team’s resilience and growth since early-season adversity.

“We talk all the time about being a tough team and managing adversity without flinching,” he said. “We didn’t do that three or four weeks ago. We’ve grown a lot since then.”

That growth starts under center. After beginning the year in a quarterback competition, Klinkner’s composure and production have solidified him as a leader for this offense. Rindahl said his confidence has elevated everyone around him.

“We weren’t making these pitches and catches two or three weeks ago,” Rindahl said. “Justin has stepped up. That’s a credit to his preparation and to his receivers for buying in.”

With the win, Whitewater improved to 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the WIAC, keeping its conference title hopes alive heading into next week’s road matchup against UW-River Falls.

After the game, the Warhawks gathered celebrating both the rivalry to win and do it on their home turf. Klinkner, who threw for 264 yards, said there was something special about winning at home.

“Any win feels good no matter where it is,” Klinkner said. “But especially at home, getting that axe back, you can’t take it for granted.”

Despite a few early setbacks, the offense responded with composure. Klinkner said the team’s focus was on execution and staying poised.

“We just keep doing our jobs and executing every play, not letting it get to us,” he said. “We’ve been through a lot of adversity this season, whether it’s on the field or off. We’ve learned from our mistakes, and we just keep growing every week.”

Haggerty pointed to that growth and trust as keys to the team’s chemistry.

“I transferred here for a reason,” Haggerty said. “You see all the banners, all the history. Everyone knows Whitewater when you talk about Division III football. We hold ourselves to a high standard of excellence, that’s what drives us every day.”

That connection was on full display in the second half when Klinkner and Haggerty connected for a touchdown and two-point conversion on consecutive plays.

“It just grows every day in practice,” Klinkner said. “I know where he’s going to be, and he knows where the ball’s coming from. That confidence carries over into the games.”

Stanton added 78 yards on the ground for the Warhawks. He mentioned how the team’s process is what keeps them grounded.

“Nothing really changes; we go through our process day by day, week by week,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing or when, we just keep doing what we do.”

Libby said the team used lessons from the previous loss to UW-La Crosse to stay composed.

“It was extra motivation to have been there once,” Libby said. “We know what it’s like to lose a game off one or two plays. That put fire under us. Coach Rindahl kept saying, ‘Keep that same taste in your mouth from La Crosse,’ and it paid off.”

With the win, Whitewater improved to 3-1 in conference play and reclaimed the Miner’s Axe, solidifying their homecoming victory. The team showed resilience in the face of adversity, combining precise execution on offense with a lockdown defense that refused to let Platteville back into the game. Leaders like Klinkner, Haggerty, Stanton and Libby emphasized the importance of staying focused, embracing the Warhawk tradition, and trusting one another on every play.

As the season continues, Whitewater looks to carry this momentum forward, taking it one game at a time, driven by a standard of excellence that has become synonymous with Warhawk football. For now, the axe is back where it belongs and the Warhawks are soaring to continue this season with success.