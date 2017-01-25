New semester, new health habits at UW-W





When asked to provide a few tips of how to stay healthy this new semester Valerie Vargas, the Wellness Coordinator at the University of Wisconsin Whitewater Ambrose Wellness Center, was more than happy to share.

Vargas understands it is hard for students to find time in between school extra curriculars and jobs, but suggested a few ideas that are easy fixes for getting a head start on those nasty back to school colds.

For exercises, she recommends getting outside and embracing the cold with activities like cross country skiing and snowshoeing. It is also important to stay bundled up too. Being too exposed to the elements can worsen a cold

very quickly.

Another easy fix she offered to students was to simply get up and move in between homework sessions. Taking a few minutes to stretch or maybe do some jumping jacks can break up a work out while still letting you get your

work done.

When it comes to eating healthy we college students know for a fact it is quite a challenge . Vargas suggested simply adding fruit or veggie to every meal. She also added that buying frozen fruits and veggies are just as nutritious because they are flash frozen. They contain all of the same benefits but last much longer.

Of course staying hydrated is also extremely important when trying to not only fight colds, but just for day to day.

Physical health wasn’t the only aspect of student life Vargas wanted to focus on. She also reminds students the importance of mental health just as much as physical health.

Her best tip for staying mentally healthy is making sure to get yourself out there and make connections with friends and the community. Friends and family are great support groups during hard times, so be sure to get out each and every day and take time to socialize and enjoy yourself.

On top of socialization, a little mediation has never hurt anyone. Vargas is a big supporter of the new course the health center is promoting. Beginning Jan.24 the Wellness Center will be hosting a five-week course in meditation.

The class is not faith based and is simply there to help students take time out of their day to relax and reconnect with themselves.

The class will run on Tuesday evenings from 7:15 to 8:45 p.m. in the Anderson library. Tea and other refreshments will be provided as well.