The Warhawks remain unbeaten, rebound from their slow start vs. Loras College





The tenth ranked UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team’s hot start continues as the Warhawks defeated Saint Catherine 4-0 on Sep. 9 in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Saturday’s 4-0 win followed a 2-2 tie against Loras College on Sep. 6.

The Warhawks (3-0-1) defeated the Wildcats (0-3) behind a strong performance on both sides. Junior midfielder Mackenzie Serbousek led the Warhawks with two goals. Junior forward Karina Rosales and senior midfielder Morgan Beaty scored the other two goals for the Warhawks.

UW-W came out of the gates aggressive, getting their first shot off 30 seconds into the game. Adria Schueler’s shot may not have gone in, but it set the tone for the rest of the game.

Twenty-six minutes into the game Rosales scored the first goal on a header off an Alyssa Lennon corner kick to help the Warhawks secure the lead that they would never let go.

Serbousek scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the second half to help the Warhawks gain control with a 3-0 lead. Beaty scored the last goal for the ‘Hawks on a header in the 73rd minute.

UW-W sophomore goalkeeper Sara Klimisch recorded a save in the game’s third minute. It was Klimisch’s only save of the game before she was replaced in the 62nd minute.

The Warhawks’ performance against the Wildcats can be looked at as a carry-over performance from how they finished the Sep. 6 game against Loras College.

The ‘Hawks scored two goals in the final 15 minutes to end the game against the Duhawks in a 2-2 draw.

It took almost 75 minutes, but in the final stretch the Warhawks were able their offense going. Junior forward Emily Mouille broke the seal on the net with her goal coming off the Marie Lesperance assist. Then, eight minutes later, Mouille scored another goal off a penalty kick to tie the game.

“We showed a lot of heart to come back and find two goals,” head coach Ryan Quamme said.

Both of the Duhawks’ goals were scored in the first 30 minutes. Both of those goals were scored by freshman Brynn Jacobi.

“(Loras College) plays a direct and physical style,” said coach Quamme. “We got caught the first 25 to 30 minutes, we made a couple mistakes, but after we settled into our offense and even before we played a pretty good game.”

The Warhawks were able to get five shots off over the two overtimes, but none of them were able to find the net. Klimisch recorded a save with less than ten minutes remaining in the second overtime to save the tie for the Warhawks.

The game between the UW-W Warhawks and the Loras College Duhawks has been played for the last nine seasons and is now known as the Hawk. Since the Warhawks won last season’s game the cup will stay in Whitewater for the third year in a row. Junior defender Payton DeLuga is pleased with how the Warhawks are progressing through the early stages of the season.

“I am impressed with our way to form together and play our game style while incorporating our newcomers as well,” DeLuga said.

UW-W will return to action on Sep. 13 when they travel to Mequon to take on Concordia University. The Warhawks home opener is Saturday, Sept. 16 against Wittenberg University.