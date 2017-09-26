Common council briefs – 9/19/2017

Close

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Immigrant resolution

Ald. Jimmy Schulgit proposed a resolution during last Tuesday’s Common Council meeting that would give the council an official position on the benefit that immigrants bring to the Whitewater community.

The resolution comes on the heels of President Donald Trump’s decision to reverse former President Barack Obama’s executive order that would allow undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children to apply for work waivers and government-issued privileges such as driver’s licenses.

The council did not vote on the resolution Tuesday night because they agreed to send it to the city attorney to see where the resolution could be given some “teeth.”

CROP Hunger Walk Day

Cameron Clapper, City of Whitewater manager, read off a statement at last Tuesday’s Common Council Meeting that deemed Oct. 1 “CROP Walk Day.”

The CROP Walk is an annual event that raises funds for local charities to supply food to the community.

The CROP Hunger Walk fundraiser, a nationwide fundraiser, was first started during World War II.

“CROP’s first purpose was to gather wheat and crops from U.S. farms to ship to Europe,” Clapper read during his proclamation. “In the last five years alone, CROP Hunger Walks have raised $5 million alone to bring health and hope to people around the world, and around the U.S.”

The Whitewater CROP Hunger Walk begins at 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at Fairhaven Senior Services, 435 W. Starin Rd., and will end at the Whitewater Armory.