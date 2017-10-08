Possible hate crime reported on campus

On Saturday October 7, 2017 students, faculty and staff received the following announcement about a potential hate crime that happened on campus on October 6.

“On Saturday, Oct. 7, UW-Whitewater’s University Police received a report of a battery which was reported to have occurred about 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6. The battery occurred in the area between the Andersen Library and Hyer Hall. Based upon the Clery definition, this may be considered a hate crime. The offenders are described as two white females. No further description is available at this time.



A hate crime is defined as any crime that manifests evidence that a victim was selected because of his/her actual or perceived race; gender; gender identity; religion; sexual ori­entation; ethnicity; national origin or disability.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to report it to the University Police at (262)472-4660 or [email protected] Your report can remain anonymous.



UW-Whitewater Police remind campus community members:

If you are ever in a situation where you are unsure or scared, call UW-Whitewater Police immediately at 262-472-4660 or call the police at 911.

For additional safety tips please visit:

http://www.uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention”