Possible hate crime reported on campus

October 8, 2017

On Saturday October 7, 2017 students, faculty and staff received the following announcement about a potential hate crime that happened on campus on October 6.

“On Saturday, Oct. 7, UW-Whitewater’s University Police received a report of a battery which was reported to have  occurred about 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.   The battery occurred in the area between the Andersen Library and Hyer Hall.  Based upon the Clery definition, this may be considered a hate crime.  The offenders are described as two white females. No further description is available at this time.
 
A hate crime is defined as any crime that manifests evidence that a victim was selected because of his/her actual or perceived race; gender; gender identity; religion; sexual ori­entation; ethnicity; national origin or disability.
 
Anyone with  information regarding this incident is encouraged to report it to the University Police at (262)472-4660 or [email protected]  Your report can remain anonymous.
 
UW-Whitewater Police remind campus community members:

If you are ever in a situation where you are unsure or scared, call UW-Whitewater Police immediately at 262-472-4660 or call the police at 911.

For additional safety tips please visit:
http://www.uww.edu/adminaffairs/police/crime-prevention”

