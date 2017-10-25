Volunteers dish out for decades

Volunteers for First Methodist Church serve hot food to students during a free lunch event. The church has been dishing out hot meals to students and community members for nearly 20 years.





Terry Parenteau and the volunteers for the First Methodist Church of Whitewater welcome students for a home-cooked meal every Tuesday from 10:45a.m.-1 p.m. at 145 S. Prairie St. The ministry has served over 56,000 students at more than 200 of the events.

“We have a unique vision. It’s all about service, and letting students enjoy a nice meal,” Parenteau said. “We want to give students a place they can count on.”

For almost two decades, Parenteau has made a lasting impression on the students of the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

The former university employee began serving her first meal to students in 2000.

“To have a group of incredible people provide homemade meals to us is amazing,” senior Joel Delwhiche said. “It’s a great way to grab a bite in-between class, and a little extra money in my pocket is not bad either. I always thank God it’s free lunch Tuesday.”

Delirious Feltych and Sandy Hiebert assumed responsibly this fall for free lunch Tuesdays, otherwise know as Thank God It’s Free Lunch Tuesday (TGIFLT). Several area churches and a multitude of volunteers provide the food and hospitality each and every week of the school year.

“The best part about free lunch is having time with friends,” senior Matt Majors said.

The menu changes from week to week. The lunches feature a variety of themes like Midwestern brunch for lunch, Italian pasta, seasoned tacos, and Southern BBQ.

In a town that is powered by tradition, this one is sure to be around for a while.

To learn more about free lunch Tuesdays or to find out how to volunteer, visit First Methodist Church of Whitewater’s Facebook page or contact the church directly (262) 473-2131.