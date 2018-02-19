150th kicks off on April 21

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Generations of Warhawks have pounded the pavement of campus for almost 150 years. Although all Warhawks are unique with different and innovative minds, they all share one common thread: The Warhawk Legacy.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is celebrating its Sesquicentennial year in the 2018-19 school year.

The event will be celebrated from April 21, 2018, which celebrates the university’s Founders Day, and will continue until the following April 2019. The celebration will also include parts of 2020, to include when the first class graduated 150 years ago, Sara Kuhl Assistant Vice Chancellor said.

The first commencement ceremony from Whitewater Normal School, in June of 1870 contained 6 of the 48 students, with 9 faculty members teaching, according to a historical timeline on the university’s website.

Inspire, Engage, and Transform are three words used to represent the sesquicentennial year, and meant to represent what students, staff and faculty demonstrate on campus, Kuhl said.

“Because that’s what we do here, and that’s what we’ve always done,” Kuhl said. “We inspire students, faculty and staff, we engage all of those folks, and we’re all transformed by this place.”

The celebration will be marked by many celebratory events, as well as memorials to old campus traditions.

One way campus plans to commemorate aspects of the university from 150 years ago is a photo book, which details history about the university, telling the story of UW-Whitewater through timelines and photos, many of which were taken by Craig Schreiner of marketing and Media Relations. The book will be for purchase in the Spring 2018.

Throughout the Sesquicentennial year, there will be many events that aim to honor the university’s first 150 years, as well as the next 150 years.

Included in these events is the university’s goal of completing 150,000 collective community service hours. This goal is to honor the commitment to service the university has upheld for almost 150 years, according to a community service page on the website.

The university will also host a contest to adopt a new Alma Mater, where students, staff and faculty can submit lyrics for the song. For more information on the contest visit www.uww.edu/150.

In addition to commemorating past campus traditions throughout the last 150 years, Kuhl urges students, staff and faculty to look forward to the next 150 years, and the mark they will leave on campus.

“This is really one of those events where we stop and we look at what’s come before us,” Kuhl said. “But it’s also a great opportunity to look forward. So where are we going to be in another 150 years?”

For a complete list of events and plans for the sesquicentennial year, as well as a historical timeline of the university, visit www.uww.edu/150