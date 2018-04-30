Change coming for IFC in ’18

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Greek life on campus is changing.

Every UW System campus that supports Greek life needs a governing body. Here at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, that body is the Interfraternity Council (IFC).

A redesign of the IFC involves reducing the number of seats on the council from 28 to 10. In the past, there were eight elected positions and then each fraternity got two additional seats on the council.

According to IFC President Charlie Kudy, the council plays an important role in governing over fraternities at UW-Whitewater.

“We make a formal schedule for recruitment and help with issues between groups,” Kudy said. “We try to bring a greater sense of community between fraternities.”

The new setup will see 10 total seats on the council and each fraternity will rotate into the roles each year. The council will have a president, vice president, finance director, education director, secretary and more positions.

“We want to make sure it’s a functioning and efficient body,” Kudy said. “It had kind of fallen off the wagon a bit in the past and we want to make sure it’s helping everyone involved.”

He also said the changes will bring stability.

“We don’t have too many cooks in the kitchen,” Kudy said. “People know their purpose and they know the tasks they need to get done. I expect it to run fairly smoothly compared to the past. Fraternities know more than a year in advance what position they need to cover and can identify the person best suited to fill the role.”

Whitewater Student Government president Tom Kind is also a member of Phi Delta Theta and was instrumental in the redesign of the IFC.

“If IFC doesn’t succeed then no fraternity can exist,” Kind said. “The goal is to promote and assist in having more involvement from every organization. It helps to promote a stronger Greek community.”

Kind said the changes will indeed improve Greek life on campus and looks forward to the changes to be made next year.

“I’m very excited for it. Greek life makes for a better UW-Whitewater through community service and I hope that we can run more smoothly for the people we want to serve,” Kind said.

The changes begin next fall since IFC is done meeting for the year. The IFC will meet every other week beginning next year.