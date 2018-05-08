Talking Flowers, Finals, and Playlists
May 8, 2018
Plants are similar to that one friend who never has much to say and only speaks when necessary: their mouths remain shut most of the time at dinner, however, they send a nod or smile in your direction every once in a while.
Yet, if you know them well enough, they have a lot to say. Plants communicate in a similar fashion, but with volatile organic compounds, an odorous chemical, to warn each other of danger. The blooming flowers also send a warning sign to students: “Prepare for final papers and exams.” In result, the library becomes a sardine tin, the tutoring center transforms into a madhouse, and our mental states decline like Donald Trump’s approval ratings.
So, how can we cope with the hysteria on campus? The answer is a simple one: our favorite playlists.
Songs with lyrics distract students from focusing on their work; therefore, instrumental music is highly recommended. Fortunately, there are numerous genres that do not contain lyrics, such as jazz, classical, and electronic. A genre called chillhop is a personal favorite of mine, which contains soft beats, a slow rhythm, and jazzy elements. Steezyasf*** is a promotional network to assist up-and-coming chill hop artists. There are also similar promotion companies such as Chillhop Music and Chilled Cow, which is quite fitting for Wisconsin.
Also, here is a few tips to keep in mind:
- The more you study, they more prepared you will feel.
- There are numerous on campus resources to help you with your papers. Examples are the reference librarians, the tutoring center and even just a friend to proofread your work.
- Everything is temporary; your difficult class will end.
- Youtube is a great tutoring and study resource; teachers and professors from all over the world upload instructional videos.
- Take advantage of your professor’s office hours; they exist to help students (they are also required by law).
