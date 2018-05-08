Talking Flowers, Finals, and Playlists

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Plants are similar to that one friend who never has much to say and only speaks when necessary: their mouths remain shut most of the time at dinner, however, they send a nod or smile in your direction every once in a while.

Yet, if you know them well enough, they have a lot to say. Plants communicate in a similar fashion, but with volatile organic compounds, an odorous chemical, to warn each other of danger. The blooming flowers also send a warning sign to students: “Prepare for final papers and exams.” In result, the library becomes a sardine tin, the tutoring center transforms into a madhouse, and our mental states decline like Donald Trump’s approval ratings.

So, how can we cope with the hysteria on campus? The answer is a simple one: our favorite playlists.

Songs with lyrics distract students from focusing on their work; therefore, instrumental music is highly recommended. Fortunately, there are numerous genres that do not contain lyrics, such as jazz, classical, and electronic. A genre called chillhop is a personal favorite of mine, which contains soft beats, a slow rhythm, and jazzy elements. Steezyasf*** is a promotional network to assist up-and-coming chill hop artists. There are also similar promotion companies such as Chillhop Music and Chilled Cow, which is quite fitting for Wisconsin.

Also, here is a few tips to keep in mind: