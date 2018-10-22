Founded 1901

Royal Purple

‘Transitions’ through art showcased in Whitewater

Whitewater Circle of Artists display October exhibit

Samantha Lynn, Staff Reporter
October 22, 2018

The Cultural Arts Center opened its doors to community members just in time for the “Transitions” art exhibit.

The exhibit featured a creative effort and wide range of art from eight different members of the Whitewater Circle of Artists.

“This exhibit showcases the talent and variety of subject matter and various media of our group members,” said Marilyn Fuerstenberg, who was one of the eight artists featured. Fuerstenberg’s art showcased many different mediums and topics.

This art exhibit is a reflection of how far the many members for the Whitewater Circle of Artists have come since the beginning. Fuerstenberg along with three others that have been the longest standing artists and have evolved within their art since. In fact, they just celebrated their 10-year anniversary last year.

While “Transitions” showcases their progress within the different mediums, it also highlighted subject matters such as seasons, phases of growth and movement through time.

For Fuerstenberg, art has been her passion since 1988. Through the artwork shown at this exhibit, her dedication and improvement is clear.

The art exhibit showed different works in different mediums such as watercolor, oil on canvas, paint and many more.

Sylvia Linton is the membership secretary who keeps track of the members, contacting them to find out how they would like to be involved with the Whitewater Art Alliance.

“‘Transitions’ include any kind of art done by the Whitewater Circle of Artists,” said Linton.

Each month the artists get together to talk about what they are doing and how each other’s art is coming along.

Linton found WAA when she moved to Whitewater three years ago and instantly became involved and inspired to showcase her own work. She said more volunteers are always wanted.

The “Transitions” art exhibit will remain open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 28. The Whitewater Arts Alliance will host a meeting at 7 p.m. Oct. 23 to provide more information for students or community members who want to get involved.

