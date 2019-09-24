Disc Golf Club hits the field this fall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

UW-Whitewater’s student-run club sport disc golf held a two-hour practice behind campus on the disc golf course Friday, Sept. 6, where there is always room for more students to join.

Disc golf has the same gameplay mechanics as regular golf, but instead of trying to get a ball into a hole in the ground, players throw Frisbees or discs into a chained basket in the air on a pole. The club sport has been around for a very long time and has grown considerably since it has been brought to campus, according to Assistant Director for Intramural and Club Sports Matt Schneider, who works for the Office of Recreation Sports and Facilities.

“I feel like intramural disc golf is not as popular, but I think it’s because the club itself is. For example, the club has really taken a lot of pride in its course, and there have been course recommendations and other projects where they want to host a tournament and have it be a top notch event. I think that’s pretty celebratory to see a club take that level of care, and when the rest of the campus body sees how involved a club is like that, it’s really easy to get behind it and want to be involved. They see the passion, they see the excitement and they see the need, determination, and how much you can have and that’s what makes my job enjoyable too,” Schneider said.

Turner Wedge, a junior majoring in Criminology, was Vice President last year and was voted in as President for the UW-Whitewater Disc Golf Club this year. There is only one team, but if they go to the national tournament there are usually about 4 of the best people that go.

“We got a couple new guys this week that I added to the official roster, so…I’d say about fifteen which is about the same as last year,” Wedge said about club numbers.

The disc golf club has about four or five junior and senior student board members. Vice President Kyle Alt is one of them. He is a senior majoring in Special Education.

“For Whitewater, I was a transfer student and this is my fourth semester here, I think, and I’ve been playing since the first semester I got here. But I’ve been playing for three, four years now,” Alt said.

There is a lot of fun involved with this club and so much effort that each team and board member puts into it to make it successful. For more information and contact, visit https://uww.campuslabs.