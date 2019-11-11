Women’s Soccer leads again

Junior forward Anna Brodjian attempts a goal kick in the semifinal game of the WIAC Conference Championship.

Junior forward Anna Brodjian attempts a goal kick in the semifinal game of the WIAC Conference Championship.

Junior forward Anna Brodjian attempts a goal kick in the semifinal game of the WIAC Conference Championship.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Despite the temperatures below freezing, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Women’s soccer team secured their fifth WIAC Conference Championship

The Warhawks were able to beat the UW-River Falls Falcons with a 3-1 win, in the semifinal. UW-La Crosse was the final opponant, and Whitewater took them down 4-1.

After the semifinal versus River Falls, head coach Ryan Quamme was feeling good.

“I thought we did really well, I mean, we had a great start obviously, two goals in the first four minutes,” he said.

“We had just played River Falls on Saturday, and they’re a very organized team, tough to play against, they played very well, it was a fun game, and I’m proud, it’s postseason, so we had to survive, keep going.”

The Warhawks jumped out of the gates, scoring two goals in the first four minute. After just 53 seconds, after a shot by #28 Olivia May, was saved by the keeper, but the rebound fell to #15 Elli Wahlberg who sunk the ball into the net.

The second goal of the night was scored in the third minute of the game by #6 Savannah Curtis, aided by #17 Katy Kusswurm.

Wahlberg, a senior, was especially excited about this win. “I think the biggest thing is that we came out really, really strong, took advantage, even though its cold, we still worked really hard together.”

The Warhawks scored one more before halftime, but the game had already been won. The final score was 3-1.

Sean McKuras, head coach for River Falls said “[Whitewater] is such a high quality program, especially traveling down here and playing on their field, they do such a nice job. I was really proud of how we battled back, and it was a great game”

Championship

On Saturday, November 9, the women’s team played UW-Lacrosse in the final match of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Champion.

The lady Warhawks clinched the title in a 4-1 win against the Eagles, which now has given them their fifth WIAC tournament championship.

The Warhawks began this winning game by scoring their first girl in the first three minutes of the game, shot by Whalberg, with an assist from May.

The Eagles retaliated in minute 22 with a goal shot by Hayley Hargroder. Whitewater quickly took the lead straight back with a goal shot by Anna Boyd in minute 32 of the game.

The Warhawks third goal came from a corner kick initiated by Boyd, who was able to find Anna Brodjian in minute 31. The last goal, scored by Boyd in the 82nd minute, gave the Lady Warhawks their 4-1 lead, which they would not relinquish.

With this win, the Warhawks have clinched the WIAC Conference Championship, and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament, starting November 15.

Coach Quamme and his team have been able to finish their season strong, winning 7 or their last 8 to finish the season.

Finsihing with a record of 14-5-3, the Warhawks are looking for a top seed.