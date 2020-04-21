Whitewater Athletics perseveres through pandemic

The University of Wisconsin – Whitewater Athletic Department has seen its spring season cancelled and is expected to proceed without conclusion due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the suspension of competition didn’t keep the Warhawks down for long. There’s brewing between those that returned home and the Warhawks that stayed around Whitewater.

Tight ends coach Tim Shields of the Warhawk Football program is creating a video series with the hashtag #QuarantinedWithCoaches on Twitter.

The series focuses on topics such as leadership, culture and coaching, rather than scheme or strategy. He’s teamed up with coaches across the nation to make the videos, which regularly garner dozens of likes and retweets. The main purpose of the videos? According to Shields, “I’m just trying to get better.”

Another development was the top-3 finish in the Division II & III polls for the Women’s bowling team. The team ended the season with a 57-47 record, including a conference championship.

The team enjoyed six top-10 finishes at tournaments this year, and had three members receive first-team all-conference. Kaylee Tubbs, Mary Conneely, and Sam Knab were selected, and Conneely was named Player of the Year by the conference.

In another online video series, Warhawk Athletics put out videos from most of their sports with the hashtag #d3week.

The social media campaign focuses on why Division III is a great place to be in college athletics. The Warhawks videos feature testimonials from current athletes about their experiences as a member of each team.

Coronavirus has decimated the entire sports industry, and Whitewater is no exception. However, Warhawk coaches and athletes continue to work hard to better themselves, despite the difficult circumstances.