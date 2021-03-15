Swing into the summer with golf

The fresh cut grass, the beautiful breeze and a bag full of golf clubs. Golfing is an activity that can be enjoyed by anyone ready for a fun time. Not to mention, its a perfect excuse to get out in the warm Wisconsin weather.

A course worth checking out is Spring Creek Golf Center. It’s a championship course awarded twice as a top twelve par three golf course in the United States.

A nine hole round of golf is just $14 dollars on the weekends and $12 on the weekdays. There’s even a special deal for university students, dropping the cost to just $8 and $5 dollars. Even carts are affordable.

“The university students have been terrific out here,” says owner Mike Majeski. “We love the university students, and we treat them that way too.”

In addition, the course contains a driving range where patrons can come to just work on their game.

Golf is also a game that can adhere to the pandemic guidelines and be played safely. In an outdoor setting, golfers can be socially distanced and still spend quality time with their friends and family. But unlike many other sports, golf can also be played alone, allowing for more focused physical and mental stimulation.

“Golf is something for anyone no matter who you are,” says UW-W Club Golf member Evan Hoier. “It’s far more about concentration, practice and exercise, rather than a brute strength of a sport. It’s a great time during spring and summer.”