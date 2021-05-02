Markets make the season

In Whitewater we’re lucky to have a city market throughout the winter months and also a famers market over the summer. It’s a staple for many in the community whatever time of year.

“I look forward to the market every summer. It’s so fun seeing all the shops and it feels nice to buy local. Especially during this pandemic, people need to help with their small businesses,” said UW-W student Mia Huffman.

COVID-19 has made things a little more difficult this year, but that hasn’t stopped the shops from opening and bringing the community all local foods and crafts this season.

“We’ve been operating during the pandemic, and we’re currently holding our indoor season at the UW-Whitewater Community Engagement Center on Saturday mornings, 10 a.m. to noon. Normally the indoor season runs through April. This year we move outdoors starting Tuesday, April 6, and hold our Tuesday markets 4-6 p.m. through that month in the parking lot next to the Depot Museum, our normal spot. Starting in May, we’ll shift to our regular spot and run 4-7 p.m.,” said Co-Director, Kristine Zaballos.

Everyone is hoping by the time the market moves outside everything will be back to normal.

“We’re so fortunate that an outdoor market is a relatively safe activity to engage in. All of us are very much looking forward to being back at the market, enjoying the fresh air, the locally grown and crafted goods. In terms of any changes, as long as a face covering mandate is in effect in the city of Whitewater, we’ll adhere to that. Weather permitting, we’ll have food carts, beer for sale and live music,” said Zaballos.

The market still has people’s favorites such as stands selling honey, kombucha, cupcakes fresh-baked bread, corn, tomatoes, jams, jellies, eggs, chicken, and soaps.

The market works with a vendor who makes carrot cake to sell this summer too. Food carts sell Thai egg rolls, curries, and craft beer from MobCraft and Second Salem. There also plans to have shops to buy from for this fall, such as apples, squash and pumpkins.

The Whitewater Farmers Market runs through the growing season from May through the end of November. It’s open from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. rain or shine in the Depot Museum parking lot at 301 W. Whitewater St.