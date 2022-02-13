Hoping to make a splash

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater club water polo team is hoping for a comeback.

The team is still searching for more players to fill its ranks. The number of players they need to make a full team is 10 people, according to sophomore Vice President of the club Noah Tucker.

“We aren’t looking for people who have prior experience. We are just looking for more people to come out and have some fun and to learn more about the sport.” says Tucker.

For those unfamiliar with water polo, it is a competitive team sport played in a pool between two teams of seven players each – one of them being a goalie. The game consists of four quarters in which the two teams attempt to score goals by throwing the ball into the opposing team’s goal. So it’s basically like soccer, but in the water using your arms instead of your feet. A majority of the time spent in water polo is treading the water, as well as working as a team.

The team is waiting for more players before they start getting into games and tournaments, and hope to start reaching out to other UW schools once they get the players they need. Tucker says that those interested shouldn’t be afraid to try something new.

“I got into it because we played it a couple times in gym class,” Tucker says. “So come give it a try and maybe you’ll like it.”

If you are interested in joining or have any more questions about joining water polo you can contact Noah Tucker at his email [email protected].