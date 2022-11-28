Get support from the Center for Students with Disabilities

Disability is something that comes in all different forms, and even the same disability looks drastically different for each individual. The Center for Students with Disabilities sees this and works to support students in a variety of ways as the semester comes to an end. In addition to helping students ensure they have their accommodations for final exams, we also offer times to meet with students about their concerns. The end of the semester is stressful for everyone and being a student with a disability can add additional stressors and challenges. Students know they can contact their service coordinators for any reason, and if we don’t have the answers, we will work as a team to help find the solution.

Students with disabilities are an essential part of the diversity and accessibility that defines the UW-Whitewater campus and CSD is committed to supporting a diverse and stimulating academic community. As part of our mission, CSD actively collaborates with students, faculty, and staff to create an inclusive, accessible university experience. CSD is dedicated to promoting diversity and an equal opportunity for students to fully participate in all aspects of their education and university life.