Women’s tennis heads to 15th NCAA Tournament

The Warhawks will be heading to their 15th straight NCAA Tournament after dominating the WIAC automatic qualifier tournament. The Warhawks hosted the tournament after winning the conference championship in the fall season. The four team tournament included UW-Whitewater, UW-Eau Claire, UW-La Crosse and UW-Stevens Point after they placed top four in the fall season.

Whitewater would win their first matchup against La Crosse 5-0. With doubles wins from Autumn Bruno and Cassie Lee, Kasey Schlicht and Kellie Ha as well as Courtney Day and Gianna Nikoleit. The Warhawks would win both their single games behind Molly Asfeld and Gianna Nikoleit. The other semifinal match winner would be Eau Claire beating Stevens Point with a 5-1 victory.

The Warhawks would then face Eau Claire in the championship and dominate, winning 5-0. With all three doubles teams winning but Gracie Ha would substitute in for Courtney Day. The Wahawks would then pick up the singles wins from Kasey Schlicht and Gracie Ha. In the third place match La Crosse would beat Stevens point 5-0.

Going into the NCAA tournament the key to success for the Warhawks is through doubles.

“Doubles is going to be huge for us even when we play the top teams in the country. I think we have a shot at doubles. And if we can start off with a lead after the doubles round that gives us a shot to beat a team we are seeded lower than.” says head coach Frank Barnes. “We have a lot of confidence right now and that can help us beat the teams we are expected to beat and when we play some of the tougher teams we get the feeling that we can hang with anybody.”

The full national field will be announced May 1. The NCAA regional will be between May 5-7 with the site still to be determined.