Top moments in UW-W athletics 2024-25

The 2024-25 athletic year was another year of success for UW-Whitewater athletics.

At the national level, 12 of the 20 athletic programs across both men’s and women’s sports entered the top 25 in their respective rankings this year. With the conclusion of spring athletics inching closer, it’s time to appreciate the most fascinating, meaningful and greatest moments in the 2024-25 season.

With that said, here are the 10 best moments across UW-W athletics from the 2024-25 season, as voted on by the public. The top five moments for each men’s and women’s sports have been compiled into one top 10 list.

Hannah Smith made history for UW-Whitewater in 2024 by receiving the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award at the ESPY Awards, becoming a national symbol of inclusion and empowerment. Recognized for her work with Sportable, a program in Richmond, Virginia that provides athletic opportunities for individuals with physical and visual disabilities. Smith has used sport as a platform for change. Her leadership and advocacy, including the creation of the “See It, Be It” campaign, have inspired the next generation of athletes with disabilities to see themselves represented. Smith’s impact at Whitewater extends beyond the court, serving as a shining example of Warhawks lead with a purpose.

The UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team capped off a thrilling WIAC Tournament run with a 64-61 win over No. 10 UW-Oshkosh, clinching their fourth tournament title in program history. The Warhawks battled through a tough bracket, defeating UW-River Falls at home before avenging regular season losses with back-to-back road wins over UW-Stout and UW-Oshkosh. In the championship game, the Warhawks built a 13 point halftime lead and held off a late Titans rally to secure the victory. Senior guard Kacie Carollo led the way with a double-double, tying the program record for career double-doubles in the process. With the win, the Warhawks earned its ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament berth and 23rd overall.

After finishing runner-up in back-to-back championship meets, senior Christian Patzka ended his cross country career at the top. Patzka was the first to cross the line at the 2024 NCAA Division III Cross Country Championships with a 24:01.6, earning his first career cross country national championship. Fellow Warhawks Gunner Schlender and Dan Anderson finished 12th and 22nd, respectively, which propelled the Warhawks to a fourth-place team finish. “That [team] impact means way more to me and being a part of that than any accolade,” Patzka said following the meet.

After punching their ticket to the program’s 23rd NCAA Division III Tournament, UW-Whitwater women’s basketball capped off an incredible 2024-25 season with its fourth consecutive Sweet 16 appearance, solidifying its place as one of the nationals most consistent programs. After earning the WIAC Tournament title, the Warhawks hosted and dominated Principia College in the opening round, 75-53, before gutting out a thrilling 50-49 win over conference rival UW-La Crosse. Their season came to a close in a hard-fought battle against UW-Stout, falling 62-56 despite a valiant comeback effort. Senior Kacie Carollo ended her historic career with another double-double and left as the program’s all-time leader in single-season scoring, averaging 20.5 points per game.

In a season defined by resilience and unity, UW-Whitewater gymnastics delivered one of the most memorable performances in program history, finishing as national runner-up at the 2025 NCGA Championships with the second-highest team score ever recorded by the Warhawks (194.025). Highlighted by a program-record 48.875 on the balance beam and a dominant showing on the floor, the Warhawks saw two gymnasts, Paige Magel and Tegan Haberstock, crowned national champions on the beam. Head coach Jennifer Regan was honored as NCGA National Coach of the Year for the fourth time in her career, guiding the team through both triumph and adversity in a season dedicated to the memory of Warhawk gymnast Kara Welsh.

Before any Warhawk athletic team began their season this year, long jumper Shelvin Garrett II attempted to qualify for the 2024 Summer Olympics. While the senior missed out on the Olympics, he used the humbling experience as motivation to improve. According to Garrett II, after one day of competing, he practiced different techniques in his hotel’s dark parking lot, ones that he observed from the experienced athletes also competing. His goal is to be back at the Olympic Trials in 2028, hopefully qualifying for the big games.

Continuing with the big games, the Team USA Paris 2024 Paralympic Wheelchair Basketball Team took home gold for the country, their third-straight first-place finish. While many athletes on the team have UW-Whitewater ties, one student represented the United States: AJ Fitzpatrick. The junior from Cedar Rapids, Iowa was the youngest athlete ever to compete with the U.S. Paralympic wheelchair basketball team. That is one respectable reason to miss the first week of classes.

Perkins Stadium once again cemented itself as one of the most electric environments in Division III football. For the second season in a row, UW-Whitewater football made history, breaking the NCAA Division III on-campus attendance record. A crowd of 21,233 fans packed “The Perk” to watch the Warhawks take down No. 17 UW-Oshkosh 21-14 in a gritty WIAC opener. The record setting atmosphere added fuel to the Warhawks’ performance, as they overcame an early deficit and leaned on their stout defense and powerful ground game to secure the win. Senior running back Tamir Thomas rushed for 123 yards and a touchdown, while the defense held the Titans scoreless for nearly three full quarters, in part due to a standout performance from freshman Paul Kim in his debut start, finishing with seven tackles, one sack and forced fumble.

The top men’s sports moment of the 2024-25 season has a No. 1 trend in itself. On Jan. 22, 2025 the men’s basketball team traveled to Platteville to play the No. 1 ranked Pioneers, defeating them 74-68. Senior Carter Capstran led the Warhawks with 23 points on 10-12 shooting, but more importantly, the Warhawk defense held eventual DIII National Player of the Year Logan Pearson to a season-low nine points, one rebound and two assists. Despite not being the most successful team in men’s sports this season, they hold the best moment of the athletic year.

At the top of the list is the Warhawk volleyball team’s remarkable run to the NCAA Division III National Championship match. Capping off a 31-4 season, the program’s first 30-win season since 2015. The Warhawks captured the WIAC Tournament title and hosted regionals at Kris Russell Volleyball Arena. Behind standout performances from stars like Jenna Weinfurt and Alayna Jansky, the Warhawks battled through the NCAA tournament and reached the national final for the first time since 2007. In a thrilling five-set showdown against undefeated Juniata, UW-Whitewater pushed the match to the limit, becoming the first team in nine seasons to take a title match to five sets. Though they fell just short, the Warhawks proved themselves among the nation’s elite.