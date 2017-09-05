Women’s tennis victorious at 47th annual Warhawk invite

UW-Whitewater senior Alexandra Talyasky looks off during her singles competition. Talyasky won the number one singles title at the invite.





The University of Wisconsin Whitewater women’s tennis team won the 47th annual Warhawk Invite on Sept. 2.

The Warhawks finished with 50 points to clinch a win over the seven other teams and 15 more than the runner up, Grinnell.

Warhawk senior Alexandra Talyansky won the number one singles title in the invite. Talyansky didn’t drop a set before defeating UW-Eau Claire’s Natalie Wijesinghe in the final.

In doubles competition, the Warhawks were led by the No. 1 pairing of seniors Brigid McGuire and Jillian Wallace. Wallace and McGuire took home the title in the doubles competition after defeating Grinnell’s top team in the championship.

Despite the win, Wallace and McGuire are still working on developing chemistry in their first season as doubles partners.

“Chemistry is always something you have to figure out throughout the year,” Wallace said. “So we’re getting that down, working on communicating with each other. It’s just the little things.”

The freshman pairing of Paige Nerman and Sabrina Palavra claimed victory for the Warhawks in the number two doubles flight. Then, the pairing of senior Brittany Goebel and sophomore Madeline Slicker helped the Warhawks sweep the top three doubles spots.

The Warhawk Invite was the women’s tennis team’s third event of the season. The Warhawks defeated Edgewood College and Cornell on Sept. 1 to start the season undefeated. WIAC opponents UW-Oshkosh, UW-EC and UW-La Crosse all took part in the invite. Although it might seem early for conference play, the Warhawk players and coaches relished the challenge.

“I think it’s fun. It gives us a lot to work for over the next couple weeks,” head coach Frank Barnes said. “La Crosse and Eau Claire are our two biggest conference rivals, so it’s nice to see them and get a preview and take some notes.”

