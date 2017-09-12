UW-W women’s golf breaks two school record





The UW-Whitewater women’s golf team rewrote the school record book after the Warhawks’ ninth place finish in the 20-team Wartburg Fall Invitational in Waverly, Iowa on Sept. 9-10.

After a combined round one score of 330, the Warhawks shot a 313 in round two. The second-round performance was good for the lowest 18-hole team score in program history, which broke the 33-year-old record of 315.

The total two-round score of 643 was just three strokes short off another school-record for lowest 36-hole score.

Head coach Andrea Wieland said she was excited to be a part of the Warhawks record-breaking performance.

“We played to more of our potential today [round two],” Wieland said. “With golf, you can always get a little better, so we’re going to get better too.”

Sophomore CheyAnn Knudsen set a record of her own with her back-to-back 74 round performances. Knudsen’s two-round score of 148 is the lowest for an individual in school history, which beat out the previous record set in 2015 by four strokes.

Knudsen noted her reaction when she found out she had broken the record.

“I was pretty excited to be honest, I’ve never shot under 150 before,” Knudsen said.

Knudsen tied for fourth out of the 120-player field.

“She [Knudsen] was just really consistent,” Wieland said. “She hit good shots and had good feel around the green. She was able to get some birdies, that helped a lot. Even when she had a bogey or a bad hole, she was able to comeback because she was able to make some puts.”

Knudsen stroked three birdies in round one, then sunk five in the second round.

Knudsen said her aggressive approaches on the back-nine were a reason why she was able to put for so many birdies.

Sophomore Ashley Hofmeister (80-79) tied for 22nd with a total of 159 strokes.

Hofmeister, who helped the Warhawks take first in the 17-team Shoot Out on the Border tournament on Sept. 1-2 with her individual first overall finish, said she is feeling confident after the team’s first two tournaments.

“I learned a lot last year,” Hofmeister said. “I’ve made all the adjustments that I needed to start in college, so I felt a lot more comfortable coming into this year.”

Junior Kaitlin Bowe (90-78) improved her second-round score by 12 shots and placed with sophomore teammate Kelly Storti (86-82) with a final score of 168, tied for 55th.

Junior Breanna Bertschinger (93-87) finished tied for 90th with a final score of 180.

The Warhawks will head south to play in the Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic in Normal, Illinois on Sept. 16-17.