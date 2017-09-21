UW-Whitewwater partners with Fox Sports





UW-Whitewater Athletics has signed a new partnership with Fox Sports Wisconsin that went into effect on August 1, 2017.

Fox Sports Wisconsin will air commercials, ticker flows and scouting reports promoting UW-Whitewater Athletics during Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks games.

Eight commercials were produced for the telecasts. Four commercials featured former UW-Whitewater athletes, the other four featured current Warhawk head coaches.

All the athletes featured in the spots are recent graduates who earned All-American Honors in their respective sports during their time here at UW-Whitewater. The sports featured in the advertisements ranged from football to gymnastics and many more in between.

Defensive Lineman John Flood is one of the athletes featured. Flood won two national championships while playing on the football team and was an All-American during his senior season in 2016.

Former Warhawk soccer player Brianna Reid is also featured in one of the spots. Reid is the UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team’s all-time leading scorer.

Former Warhawk gymnast Cici Talcott is featured, as well. Talcott won the national title in bars during the 2013 season.

Quardell Young, the hero of the 2014 National Championship game, is the last of the athletes featured in the commercials. Young was an All-American guard who hit the game-winning shot in the 2014 National Championship Game.

The other four commercials feature current UW-Whitewater head coaches. Volleyball coach Stacy Bordeau, men’s basketball coach Pat Miller, women’s basketball coach Keri Carollo and baseball coach John Vodenlich were all featured in a commercial.

All the commercials are introduced by UW-Whitewater Alumnus Craig Coshun. Coshun is a member of the Fox Sports Wisconsin team who does work for both the Bucks and the Brewers.

“Tying (Coshun) to his school as an alum is a real definite positive to our campus promotions,” UWW-TV Director of Operations Jim Mead said.