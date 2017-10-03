Women’s soccer ties Blue Devils in WIAC opener

Anna Boyd scored the Warhawks lone goal in a tie with UW-Stout.





It was a bittersweet result for the No. 12 UW-Whitewater women’s soccer team, as the Warhawks ended up tying UW-Stout in the WIAC opener Sept. 30, 1-1.

UW-W began the contest aggressive, registering three corner kicks within the first seven minutes. All three corners, which were kicked by junior defender Alyssa Lennon, could not find the back of the net.

In the 24th minute, however, freshman forward Anna Boyd, who had been stopped twice by Blue Devils goalkeeper Lynn Johnson, scored her sixth goal of the season to put her team up, 1-0. Senior midfielder Morgan Beaty assisted on the play.

“Anna’s been great all year,” head coach Ryan Quamme said. “Today was another great individual effort…I’m happy with Anna because she keeps getting better.”

Both squads would trade saves throughout the rest of the first half, ultimately keeping the score 1-0.

Missed opportunities highlighted the second half for UW-W.

It seemed as if almost every player on the Warhawks had chances to score throughout the entire 45 minutes, but Johnson halted every shot she faced. Not one, not two, not three, but eight shots she stopped.

The tide turned in the 71st minute when Blue Devils midfielder Bella Pedlar scored to knot the game at one apiece.

It was a similar story in both overtimes for the ’Hawks: missed opportunities. In both extra periods, UW-W produced five total shots on goal. None of them found the back of the net.

The Blue Devils could not muster a single shot on goal in both overtimes, but hung in there until the very end.

UW-Stout goalkeeper Lynn Johnson finished the game with 16 saves.

The Warhawks concluded the contest with a 17 shots on goal, while the Blue Devils produced just four.

“I give Stout a lot of credit,” Quamme said. “They made some things difficult…all that being said, we had plenty of chances to finish…As a team, we just got to get more consistent on both sides of the ball.”

While UW-W was not able to improve Quamme’s 100 win record, the head coach noted that it is a nice accomplishment to be recognized.

“It’s a great feat for our program I think with what we’ve done in our last six years,” Quamme said. “I appreciate all the support…the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, supporters of Warhawk soccer as much as I did in those 100 wins.”

UW-W’s next WIAC matchup will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 4 at UW-Oshkosh.