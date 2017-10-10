First WIAC win for women’s soccer

Close Evan Halpop Evan Halpop





Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Number 18 women’s soccer (8-2-3) secured its first WIAC victory of the season Oct. 7 after shutting out UW-Eau Claire, 1-0, at Fiskum Field.

Before scoring the lone goal late in the second half, the Warhawks went six periods without scoring a single goal, including the two overtimes played in the WIAC opener against UW-Stout.

UW-W began the contest mostly on defense, as the team was busy trying to defend a couple of corner kicks within the first few minutes.

The Warhawks offense was unable to develop a rhythm as both teams traded offensive possessions for the rest of the half.

Junior midfielder Mackenzie Serbousek looked to score on an opportunity in the 29th minute, but her open shot sailed wide right of Blugolds goalkeeper Anna Sveiven.

UW-Whitewater head coach Ryan Quamme said he was pleased with how the team responded to the strong wind that was against them in the first half, despite the offense being a little shaky.

“I thought we had some great chances against the wind,” Quamme said. “We’re obviously struggling to finish…I was happy where we were at during halftime.”

The home team turned the offense up a notch in the second half with the wind at their back.

The Warhawks kept Sveiven busy throughout most of the half by forcing her to make five saves from four different players, respectively. Two of the shots on goal came from senior midfielder Marie Lesperance.

In the 79th minute, however, UW-W finally got on the board after junior defender Alyssa Lennon scored off a corner kick from junior defender Adria Schueler. Lennon’s goal was her first of the year.

“I’m happy about it,” Lennon said. “It was a nerve-wracking game and I’m happy that we actually got a goal in, even if did ricochet.”

UW-W would eventually go on to clinch its first conference win of the season.

UW-W finished the contest with nine shots on goal and four saves, while the Blugolds ended with four shots on goal and eight saves.

“It feels amazing,” Lennon said. “I’m glad that we finally got a win. We just have to keep winning and keep scoring more goals.”

The Warhawks’ next conference foe will be on the road against UW-River Falls Oct. 14, as the squad looks to improve its 1-1-1 WIAC record. UW-W is in fourth in the standings.