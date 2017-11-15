UWW wrestling recap





The UW-Whitewater wrestling team came away with a handful of podium finishers Nov.11 at the Luther Open in Decorah, Iowa.

“We weren’t looking to win by those couple points, we’re looking to major, and once we’re getting close to that major, we’re looking for the tech,” junior Christian Dischler said. “As always, if we can get a guy on his back, we’re not going to let him off his back.”

Senior Jordan Newman and sophomore Hazen Rice both finished in second place in their respective brackets, the pair placed the highest of all the Warhawks.

At his new 197 pound weight class, Newman outclassed Wartburg’s (Iowa) Kyle Frank in a 2-1 decision, punching his ticket to the championship match where he fell to Jacob Warner, an unattached wrestler from Iowa.

Rice beat Iowa’s Paul Glynn by a standout 8-4 decision in the 133 pound semifinal match. Rice went on to face Iowa’s Phillip Laux who won by major decision.

Junior Nicholas Bonomo finished the day strong with a 3-1 record in the 174 pound division. He pinned Zach Johnson of Minnesota State Mankato in the third place match.

Sophomore Devin Tortorice and junior Nate Mlodzik finished fifth in the 141 and 174 pound weight classes, respectively. Tortorice won five matches in a row after dropping his first of the day, fighting his way back through the consolation bracket to finish fifth. Mlodzik had a similar day after losing his first match, but reigning victorious in his last three, two of which were won by fall.

Freshman Mike Ordonez finished with a 3-2 record at 157 pounds, landing him in sixth place.

The Warhawks early season mindset will be similar in future matches.

“Same thing going forward, looking to do what Warhawk wrestling is all about, keep moving forward, have good offense and just bring it to our opponents.”

The Warhawk wrestlers will travel to UW-Stevens Point Nov.16 for their second WIAC dual meet of the year.