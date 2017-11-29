Users react to iPhone X





The Apple versus Samsung feud has been taking place for almost a decade, but the battle has really taken shape over the past five years amidst infringement lawsuits. Each company has tried to one-up the other with technology and brand-new phone features.

Apple’s latest attempt to over perform their fierce competitors comes with the release of the iPhone X. The iPhone X possess many features that are new from previous editions of the iPhone, such as an updated camera, an enlarged screen, and FaceID.

FaceID is exactly like it sounds. The phone’s updated technology allows the user to unlock their phone using just their face. Even with glasses, a new haircut, or facial tattoos, the phone will unlock to the users face, and their face only. Although this is a huge step forward for cellphones, there have been some minor setbacks, specifically surrounding the FaceID feature.

“There is nothing natural about having to deliberately put your iPhone X in front of your face every time you want to unlock it or authenticate a transaction.”

This is according to Sanjiv Sathiah, writer for The Notebook Check, who suggests that this new feature may be a hinderance to users, rather than an increased accessibility feature

As a science tech writer, Sanjiv has some unique insights on technology and how its used. A normal user of the iPhone X may have a different opinion on the FaceID feature. Carl Anderson, new user of the iPhone X had a different opinion on the FaceID technology.

“I think it’s brilliant. The TouchID feature didn’t always work, but the FaceID is so easy to use. If I want to unlock my phone, most of the time I’m looking at the screen, so I haven’t had an issue with usability. It’s pretty good from weird angles too.”

When it comes to purchasing technology, its beneficial to get first hand accounts of the usability of the product from another normal customer.

Apple has rid itself of the TouchID feature on the iPhone X, which to some users, might be viewed as a step back, as it itself was a fairly new feature. However, the security of the phone has increased tremendously with FaceID recognition according to, but Ewan Spence still sees room for improvement.

“FaceID might be a state-of-the-art piece of biometric security teach, but a device shouldn’t force me to adapt to how it wants to work; it should adapt to how I want it to work.”

The vast expansion of technology is great for the regular consumer. It initiates competition in the industry, so companies can provide the best technology to users at an affordable price.