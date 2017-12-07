Women’s basketball claims fifth win of season





Led by senior guard Brooke Trewyn’s near triple-double, the No.14 UW-Whitewater women’s basketball team (5-0) handily defeated Augustana College (IL) 82-65 Nov. 30 at Kachel Gymnasium.

Trewyn posted 22 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and three steals against the Vikings. This season Trewyn is averaging 15.6 points on 48.4 percent shooting, 8.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals per game.

“She (Trewyn) really trusts her teammates, which is great,” head coach Keri Carollo said. “She (Trewyn) is pretty relentless, she doesn’t give up on any play. It was almost close to the end there, and she was diving out of bounds trying to save a loose ball.”

Trewyn and the Warhawks jumped out to a 11-0 lead to start the game and never looked back. The Vikings were able to cut the deficit down to five multiple times in the first quarter, but by halftime, UW-W led by 17, the same margin they would win by.

Although Trewyn led the Warhawks in points, rebounds, assist and steals, it wasn’t just a one-woman show. Junior center Becky Deichl finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore guard Becky Raeder came off the bench to score 12 points on 85.7 percent shooting (6-7).

Through the last two games, the Warhawks’ offense is averaging 84 points on 54.3 percent shooting. In the first three games of the year, the team averaged 71.3 points on 41.5 percent shooting.

“I think our chemistry is getting a lot better, we’re getting a lot more comfortable playing with each other,” Trewyn said.

Raeder, who is the leading the Warhawks’ bench with 7.6 points per game, believes the second-unit has played a large role in the team’s recent offensive efficiency and overall success this season.

“The good thing about our depth on the bench is that if one person is having a bad game, other people are there to step up,” Raeder said.

The Warhawks’ bench scored 23 against the Vikings, just slightly below their season average of 24.2 points per game.

Even with the Warhawks’ unblemished start, there is room for improvement.

“We just got to stop fouling,” Carollo said. “Defensively we’re just not very disciplined yet. We got to get better at being able to handle the dribble.”

UW-W committed a season-high 31 fouls against Augustana.

The Warhawks will look to stretch their win-streak to six games against Coe College Dec.9 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. If Trewyn is able to score 10 points, she will achieve the rare feat of scoring 1,000 career points for the Warhawks.