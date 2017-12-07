The UW-Whitewater swim and dive team make a splash





The UW-Whitewater swim and dive team finished second at the A3 Carthage Classic Nov. 30, Dec.1 and Dec.2. The men’s team collected 2,450 points and the women collected 2,137 points at the three day tournament. Carthage won the men and women’s events.

For the men, junior Chandler Lewis won the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 1:43.42 and freshmen Jake Herlache finished in second with a time of 1:44.12.

In the women’s 200 butterfly, freshmen Jessica Lenhart took first place with a time of 2:05.40. Michaela Matthys placed second in the 100 individual medley with a time of 1:02.46.

“I thought we swam really well, we showed a lot of depth,” head coach Joel Rollings said.

That depth included junior Erin Hawker, who won the 200 and 400 yard individual medley.

“Erin Hawker was huge this meet,” Rollings said. “We have a lot of injuries, and she swam a lot of tough events. She’s a national level swimmer and we rely on her to carry a pretty heavy load.”

The Warhawks will not swim until 2018 when they face Willamette University Jan.6 in Coronado, California.