Women’s Soccer vs. Carthage and Eau Claire

Women’s soccer came up short twice on their two-game road trip this week.

The Warhawks first traveled to Kenosha to face Carthage College and fell 1-0 Sept. 26.

Carthage defenders limited Whitewater’s offense, which amassed five shots on goal over the

course of the game.

The Warhawks played a good defensive game, except for one lapse in the 26th minute, where

Carthage leading scorer Joanne Stanfa put a goal past junior goalkeeper Nina Yonan to give the

Lady Reds a 1-0 advantage.

The women couldn’t quite get the possession offensively in the second half on their comeback

attempt. Carthage took 12 second-half shots and controlled the play, forcing Yonan to tally her

second highest save total on the season with seven.

Whitewater tallied three second-half shots on goal by the two leading shooters, sophomores

Anna Brodijian and Anna Boyd. The two took the lead offensively, totaling eight of the 11 shots

taken.

Head coach Ryan Quamme said that Brodijian hasn’t put the ball in the net as often as she can

because of a mental block and just being unlucky.

“Anna is probably one of our best ball strikers and our best goal finishers, but she’s just having

one of those years,” said Quamme. “Although she hasn’t found a goal yet, she’s playing with a

lot of confidence and not trying to focus on that.”

The Warhawks continued their travels to UW-Eau Claire to face the Blugolds in the Wisconsin

Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener Sept. 29.

The Warhawks lost 3-2 but showed more consistency than they had in the loss to Carthage.

After an 18th minute goal by UW-EC, Boyd brought the Warhawks even 30 seconds after the

Bluegolds took the lead.

The same thing happened in the 41st minute, but it was the Warhawks who scored first on a

strike by freshman forward Savannah Curtis. UW-EC’s Kayla Jedrejewski answered 19 seconds

later.