Women’s soccer plays tough in conference loss

The women’s soccer team struggled to heat up its offense on a cold Saturday at home in a 2-0 setback against UW-Stevens Point Oct. 13.

Whitewater held the Pointers scoreless in the first half before allowing a goal in the 66th minute. Kortnee Hass of Stevens Point scored off a corner kick assisted by Jacqueline Aleman. Maddy Hardyman scored the second goal in the 69th minute off a free kick from Meaghan Ambelang.

Despite the loss, head coach Ryan Quamme was optimistic about the Warhawks effort.

“I thought today we made some positive steps. I thought we played very well physicality wise. We won a lot of balls in the mid field [and] 50-50 balls.”

The loss drops the Warhawks’ record to 6-8-1 on the year. Whitewater has lost five in a row since beating Milwaukee School of Engineering Sept. 23.

However, players like junior forward Elli Wahlberg are not ready to give up.

“We’re going to keep our head up because no matter how many negatives we’re going to face, we can’t get let down so we got to get ready for the next one,” Wahlberg said.

Senior defender Payton DeLuga knows the Warhawks can play better and can turn their season around.

“We just need to be confident and show them how we play,” DeLuga said.

The Warhawks had two shots on goal, both saved by Pointers goalie Lexi Pawlowski.

Quamme believes the Warhawks have to show more urgency on offense.

“We got to have more of an urgency on the attacking side, mainly getting a goal and getting some shots off,” Quamme said. “I do think if you look at our last couple of games, we fought and battled a lot harder today.”

Next up for the Warhawks is a trip to UW-Platteville Oct. 17. The Warhawks look to win their first game in conference play.