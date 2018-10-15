Warhawks feast all over UW-Eau Claire

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The No. 6 Warhawk football squad took down conference foe UW-Eau Claire 45-0 on the road Oct. 13 for their second consecutive shutout.

Whitewater’s victory propels the team to a 6-0 overall record, a 3-0 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference record, and a 12-game winning streak dating back to 2017.

The Warhawk defense proved dominant once again, allowing the Blugolds just 164 yards of total offense compared to Whitewater’s 501 yards in the same category. UW-EC rushed for 95 yards, but just for 15 in the second half. The defense also forced an interception and a fumble recovery.

“We’re just clicking as a full unit front to back,” senior defensive lineman Harry Henschler said. “Everybody’s playing well, coaches are really helping us out with good game plans, and it’s working out.”

One of Whitewater’s breakout stars this year is sophomore wide receiver Ryan Wisniewski, who previously had two touchdowns on the season.

Wisniewski scored thrice, with two of them coming from 50 yards out or more. His first score put the Warhawks on the board in the first quarter with a 51-yard catch from senior quarterback Cole Wilber.

With the team already up 24-0 in the third quarter, Wilber’s and Wisniewski’s chemistry kept flowing. After the defense stopped the Blugolds on six plays, Wilber eventually linked up with Wisniewski again on a 34-yard touchdown completion giving UW-W a 31-0 cushion.

Wisniewski’s third touchdown reception came 50 yards out early in the fourth quarter, giving the Warhawks a commanding 38-0 lead.

The sophomore wide receiver ended up catching five passes for 147 yards.

“We actually recruited [Wisniewski] as a QB,” head coach Kevin Bullis said. “We always knew he could have the potential to be a wide receiver…His ability to learn and be disciplined for the responsibility of his job for each play is just fantastic.”

Wisniewski said that it is the constant repetition during practice that makes Wilber’s and his chemistry click.

“We go against the best defense in the nation every week in practice,” Wisniewski said. “It helps a lot.”

Sophomore running back Alex Peete added one rushing and one receiving touchdown to his stat line. His first touchdown came in the first quarter on a 3-yard rush, while his second came in the third on a 7-yard toss from Wilber.

Peete ended the day rushing for 100 yards on 14 attempts, his third 100-yard rushing game this season.

The running game compiled 262 rushing yards, its second highest in-game total.

“You got to give the [offensive] line crew a lot of credit as well,” Bullis said. “The range he [Peete] makes is just fantastic.”

Wilber went 14/27 with 239 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. The senior quarterback is up to 14 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

Whitewater’s defense has now shut out opponents on three different occasions, and has still not allowed more than seven points in a single contest.

Bullis noted that consistency on defense is “vital.”

“Playing great defense is how you build a championship team,” Bullis said. “To see their intensity to play better football in the second half is really what your goal is.”

The Warhawks have four games remaining on their regular season schedule, and will host UW-River Falls on Homecoming Oct. 20.