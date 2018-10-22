Women’s soccer bounces back in conference matches

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

It was a bounce-back week for the women’s soccer team as it went 2-0 in their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchups against UW-Platteville and UW-Stout.

On Oct. 17, the team made the trip against Platteville a victorious one with a 1-0 win in a defensive battle.

The Warhawks were in the driver’s seat early when they took the lead in the first minute on sophomore forward Anna Boyd’s fifth goal of the season. But after that, it was the Warhawks lockdown defense that made it an easy night for junior goalkeeper Nina Yonan, who only had to make two saves in the match.

It was UW-W’s first conference victory of the season and winning 1-0 was a testament to how the season has gone so far. With scoring not coming as easy as they want, the team has learned to be play competitive soccer in different styles.

“To be a good team, you need to win all types of games that are low scoring and defensive,” said head coach Ryan Quamme.

The win put the Warhawks in a position to compete for a spot in WIAC conference tournament and brought UW-Platteville down in the rankings as well.

On Oct. 20, the Warhawks played their best game of the season offensively against UW-Stout at Fiskum Field defeating the Blue Devils 10-3. This was the third game of the season the Warhawks have scored more than three goals in a game this season.

After falling behind in the 5th minute, Whitewater responded emphatically, scoring four goals in 12 minutes including two from sophomore midfielder Anna Brodijan. The team leader with 53 shots, Brodjian finally found the net for the first and second time this season.

“Anna is such a great finisher, so when she was struggling it tested her to keep grinding, and it paid off today,” said Quamme.

Brodijan wasn’t the only Warhawk to find the net as Boyd put together a hat trick in the span of 12 minutes in the 50th, 54th, and 62nd minutes. Besides the two multi-goal scorers, freshman Carli Nehls, Madison Rokos, Savannah Curtis, junior Elli Walhberg, and senior Payton DeLuga all tallied goals on the afternoon.

Coach Quamme called the game against the Blue Devils “the ultimate win” as the team was able to score a lot of goals and play every player that was active on the roster.

The Warhawks have their final regular season matches next week at Viterbo University [Wis.] conclude the regular season at home against UW-River Falls.