Women’s soccer falls in WIAC semifinal

The women’s soccer team lost their Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament regional semifinal match against UW-La Crosse by a score of 2-0 Nov. 1, ending the season for the Warhawks.

Whitewater finished the season with a 10-10-1 overall record, while going 3-4 in conference play.

The Warhawks, who defeated UW-Platteville in the first round of the tournament Oct. 30, finished in third place in the WIAC.

The game against the Pioneers was one of the biggest games of the season for the Warhawks, both because it was their first playoff game of the year, and because it was against a team they should beat.

UW-Platteville also finished with a 3-4 conference record and was defeated by the Warhawks two weeks prior. In fact, it was an identical score with the same goal scorer.

Sophomore forward Anna Boyd scored in the 13th minute to put Whitewater ahead in an important playoff game, and the Warhawk defense kept a clean sheet to secure the win.

Whitewater passed the ball well and got off 15 shots.Moving forward in the playoffs, the Warhawks would come up short against UW-La Crosse, one of the strongest teams on the schedule. Whitewater would have to try to forget the 6-0 drubbing they suffered at the hands of the Eagles last month. The Eagles finished the season undefeated in conference on the way to their second WIAC Championship in a row.

In the tournament semifinal, the Warhawks couldn’t get their shots on target and ended up falling 2-0. They were outshot 8-0 and didn’t have the defense to counter.

UW-W allowed a goal in the 28th minute but came back to play solid defense for the rest of the half.

In the second half, the shots were not going on target, and La Crosse kept chipping away at Whitewater’s defense. The Eagles would put the nail in the coffin in the 69th minute, as leading scorer Maya Schmitt scored her seventh goal of the season.

Junior goalkeeper Nina Yonan had six saves, but also took the loss, putting her record to 7-10-1 on the season.

The Warhawks lose five seniors: defenders Payton DeLuga, Lauren Otto and Alyssa Lennon, midfielder Mackenzie Serbousek, and forward Kaci Schonert. During their tenure, the Warhawks won one WIAC title, two WIAC tournament titles, and three NCAA tournament appearances including the Sweet Sixteen in 2016 and Elite Eight in 2015.

The Warhawks will have leading scorer Boyd return next year, as well as sophomore midfielder and co-assist champion Anna Brodjian. Boyd compiled nine goals while Brodjian shared three assists along with Boyd.

Look for next year’s Warhawks to be more offensive, and for Yonan to continue her starting role.