Women’s bowling knocks down top teams as host

The women’s bowling team hosted the three day Warhawk Classic Nov. 9 through Nov. 11 at AMF West Lanes in Milwaukee.

The Warhawks got off to a solid start on the first day of the classic by defeating their first seven opponents they faced, including four ranked teams alone.

“The atmosphere at these types of events is always intense,” senior Emma Kuhn said. “There are some of the best teams in the country here fighting for the same goal of winning a tournament, so the energy is always high.”

The first day of the event was Baker scoring, a format in which individual bowlers alternate throughout the game. The Warhawks recorded victories over No. 9 Fairleigh Dickinson University (NJ), No. 15 Adelphi University (NY), No. 18 University of Central Missouri and No. 19 LIU Brooklyn on their way to a 5-0 start and sat at fourth place after the first day of the invitational.

Whitewater posted two 1000 pin games and had a stretch between the fourth and fifth game where the team bowled 17 straight strikes. The Warhawks in game four against Fairleigh Dickinson scored their second highest Baker score in program history with 279 pins.

“We threw consistently good shots today all day,” Kuhn said. “One thing we could improve on is picking up our spares. There were a few easy spares that we would generally pick up that we missed today and with our matches being total pin-fall, every pin counts.”

The team averaged 202.4 pins per Baker game with a cumulative total of 5061 pins over the course of the Baker games.

On the second day of the tournament, the Warhawks won their first two games against No. 6 Stephen F. Austin and Valparaiso before narrowly losing their first game of the tournament against Arkansas State, 1061-1034. The Warhawks finished out the remaining of the day on November 10 with back-to-back victories over Vanderbilt and Elmhurst College, respectively.

Whitewater improved its overall record to 25-10 after the second day of the tournament.

The Warhawk Classic concluded Nov. 11 after the press deadline. Visit uwwsports.com for final updates.