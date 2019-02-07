Swimming and diving showcase on Senior Day

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The men’s and women’s swim and dive teams ended their regular season and celebrated Senior Day during the team’s final dual against UW- La Crosse at home Feb. 2.

The men’s team came up short with a score of 133-76, and the women ended their day with a score of 169-73.

“The seniors on the team this season have been great leaders in and out of the pool,” said head coach Elise Knoche. “They will be missed next season, but we also have a large group of underclassmen who are excited about continuing on the journey the seniors have set our team upon.”

The Warhawks on the men’s side were led by senior Chandler Lewis and sophomores Jake Herlache and Jordan Kreitzman in their individual events. The 200-yard freestyle relay team on the men’s side placed first with a time of 1:28.53 with senior Sam Amundson, sophomore Nick Jelich, Lewis and Herlache.

“The swim and dive team has helped introduce me to some of my best friends,” said Lewis. “It has given me memories that I will remember forever. Whether it was training trips, duals meets or conference, it helped me realize the impact of a positive team. It has helped shape the person I am today and find my passion in swimming.”

The women’s team was led by juniors Alexis Olson and Renata Scholmann, sophomore Olivia Theobald, and senior Erin Hawker who all placed first in their individual events.

“The team has made more than a positive impact on me,” said junior Erin Locante. “Being surrounded by a driven and caring group of people for 95 percent of your day can only makes someone better inside of the pool and outside. The senior class has shown us all how to work hard and love a sport to the fullest. We owe them our best at conference in two weeks.”

UW-Whitewater recognized Hawker and Olson of the women’s team and Amundson, Patrick Abrahams, Lewis and Thomas Stigler of the men’s team for senior day.

“The swimmers and divers have been working very hard this season, and we are looking forward to seeing the culmination of all that work pay off with big swims and good dives at the WIAC Championship Meet next month,” said Knoche.

The Warhawks will be in attendance at the WIAC Championships on Feb. 14-16 at Schroeder Aquatic Center in Brown Deer.