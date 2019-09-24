Callahan for AD

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Ryan Callahan has had a long and fruitful journey in sports, but being a Warhawk is closest to his heart. This year he steps up to the plate as interim Athletic Director. Callahan, who has been an employee at UW-Whitewater since 2007, will be promoted from Assistant Athletic Director for Internal Operations

“Whitewater is a great place to start a career and get a good education. Our campus culture is phenomenal,” said Callahan.

His tenure at Whitewater includes time as a student athlete for the Men’s Baseball team from 2001-2004. Striving hard as a Warhawk, he earned three All-Conference Selections, appearing in the playoffs each year as a pitcher. Upon graduation he played baseball professionally, pitching for the San Francisco Giants.

Callahan then returned to Whitewater three years later, as a Continuing Education Coordinator reaching out to facilitate student athletes transitioning into UW-W athletics. This fall now marks his first semester stepping into the Interim Athletic Director position.

“I know what we used to have. Having that background of being a student athlete helps me build stronger relationships,” said Callahan. “Don’t get overconfident and stay humble. I do all I can to help people come here and stay here. That’s important.”

One of his goals at the new position is to maximize the potential of the staff. He has already began to work with another new face on campus.

“Working with Chancellor Watson is great. He brings a positive vibe. He brings great leadership, and I am trying to do the same,” said Callahan.

Callahan wants the campus and city to be proud of everything that the Warhawks have accomplished, and continue that tradition of a great athletic culture into the future.

As Assistant AD for Internal Operations, Callahan was responsible for all financial aspects of the department, including budgeting, financial forecasting and liaison to several campus departments. He also oversaw game management and played a role in NCAA/postseason reporting, capital projects and strategic planning.