Golf Wins WIAC Trophy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Warhawks Golf is headed to Reedsburg to attend the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conferences Invitational Championship. Since this was the third consecutive year Andrea Wieland’s Warhawk team has made it, there was a lot on the line.

Whitewater led the field all tournament. They won all three rounds of the tournament, in which they faced 7 other competing teams. Scoring a tournament low of 933 points, UW-Stout was close behind with 941.

Seniors Kelly Storti, Kristin Bowe, CheyAnn Knudson and Ashley Hofmeister all placed within the top 10 out of 64 competitors. Sophomore Ashton Sina commented on their senior leadership, “They make me feel like part of the team, they keep it exciting. They have helped me and shown the way this year and they show me how I can step up after they graduate.”

Coach Wieland commented on the close competition, “We have a tough team, we always preach to each other that we want to win every moment, making sure we aren’t letting someone get better than us.” Weiland later opened up about what winning each moment does for the team’s edge, “Through a long tournament, a team must have toughness to keep competing, that mantra we buy into is what helps us win games.”

Along with winning this past weekend on Oct. 6, one Warhawk in particular was put in the spotlight. Senior Aslhey Hofmeister was named to the WIAC all-sportsmanship team and named Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete of the year.

This prestigious award is named after Judy Kruckman, who retired in 1998 after a career which started in 1971 in women’s athletics. The award commemorates service to growing women’s athletics by honest work in and out of the classroom. Maintaining a high grade point average and being selected to three Women’s Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar Team Honoree. Also, three times member on WIAC’s Scholastic Honor Roll.

Kelly Storti may not have taken home any personal honors, but all the honor she wants is to be a Warhawk, “Winning that tournament was awesome, knowing we were capable of getting that repeat appearance. This is the best team bond that I have been a part of, we all hold up the team and don’t let anyone get down on themselves.”

Moving into this week, Warhawks focus on heading to Florida for nationals. The Golfweek Division Three Fall Invite kicks off the three day event on Oct. 13.