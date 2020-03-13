Students go green painting planter pots

Roberta’s Art Gallery and the UW-Whitewater Sustainability Office teamed up March 11 at 4 p.m. to encourage students to paint planter pots.

The workshop had a large turnout with all possible slots filled. Kate Amerling, the public relations intern for Roberta’s Art Gallery, showed attendees how to create do-it-yourself macrame plant hangers while other attendees painted pots with a wide array of color choices. Macrame plant hangers are decorative lengths of rope that are designed to be strung on a wall to artistically display plants.

“I saw the poster in the UC and it sounded like a fun event. I don’t usually participate very much in university events, but this sounded like fun,” said Cortney Katz, a UW-W student.

The Sustainability Office donated the pots and plants for the event. Roberta’s Art Gallery and the Sustainability Office put together this event to promote the fun in sustainability. Ashley Roscoe, the GIS analyst intern for the Sustainability office, was also at the event to sell plants for the pots attendees were painting and to hand out buttons made by the Sustainability Office team for signing up with the newsletter. Roscoe was also there to help promote and inform attendees about the office, ways to be more involved through volunteer opportunities, and the future events the Sustainability Office is hosting.

“We just want people to know who we are. We want students involved. We want to show them it can be fun to be sustainable! It doesn’t matter what major you are or what background you are. We accept everyone and want them all to come and have fun,” explained Roscoe.

Every student produced a unique pot, some abstract and others more intricate. Everyone had a fun time and had something uniquely made to take home with them.

“I’m hoping students can take away the importance of self care. Our workshops are always free and open to anybody on campus, so just to be able to come here, relax, use your creative senses and still have something to take home with you is a fun thing. I just want people to take time for themselves,” said Amerling.