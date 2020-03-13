Fairhaven musical program

Fairhaven Senior Services hosted the American Shakespeare Center Musical Program. Musicians and performers entertained the crowd.

Dane Sheehan

Sara Linares and Mia Wurgaft participate in the American Shakespeare Center Musical Program

March 13, 2020

Dane Sheehan
Dane Sheehan
Chris Bellinger plays the saxophone at the program.

Dane Sheehan
Madeline Calais, flutist, showcases her talent during the program

Dane Sheehan
The group performed for Fairhaven Senior Services on Wednesday, March 11.

