Suspects investigated in campus weapon alert

UW-Whitewater students reported seeing a weapon displayed from a dark red Pontiac with rear end damage near Lee Hall around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22. Witnesses described the suspects as black males with short hair displaying a handgun.

“We have developed suspects and we have recovered the vehicle, but other than that there is not a lot that I am able to put out there yet,” said University Police Chief Matthew Kiederlen. “I can’t overemphasize that the public is involved in their own safety. We cannot do it on our own.”

University Police activated the UW-Whitewater Emergency Website, and sent out emergency alerts across campus via the Informacast app and campus email at 3:40 p.m. The incident remains an ongoing investigation. While the situation remains under control, students are encouraged to maintain alertness on campus.

“The students that stepped forward and let us know this happened – I can’t say enough good things about them,” he said. “It is phenomenal that they had the courage to come forward and let us know that it had happened, and to provide the level of cooperation that they did.”

University Police are still seeking information on the vehicle and individuals, but there is no known threat to campus at this time. Individuals with additional information or eyewitness accounts are asked to call the University Police at 262-472-4660 or [email protected].