Mental health comes full circle

In Dec. of 2020, the city of Whitewater released a press release announcing that they would become the newest location for the Pauquette Center Psychological Services and Family Counseling who has been serving communities in Wisconsin for over 55 years. First opening in 1965 as the Columbia County Guidance Health Center above a drug store in the city of Portage, Pauquette Mental Health Clinics have grown to 9 locations all over Wisconsin. The newest location opened this month at Whitewater’s Innovation Center. According to the press release, it was an easy decision selecting the new location in Whitewater. Both the President, Thomas Hayes and Director of Business Operations, Peter Schuster are alumni of UW-Whitewater.

“Our decision to move to Whitewater was an easy one as our organization has fairly strong ties to the community,” said Vice President and Executive Director Dr. Lesley Chapin. “I was born and raised in Fort Atkinson and my family still resides there. This community invested in my education throughout my undergraduate and graduate programs so bringing my education full circle and bringing services to Whitewater is meaningful.”

The new center also plans on offering internships to students from master’s degree programs in Licensed Professional Counseling (LPC) and Social Work. They are currently preparing this spring semester to receive interns in the coming fall.

“We look forward to building a strong relationship with Pauquette Center,” said Professor and Chair for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Sarah Hessenauer. “Finding clinical internships in the Whitewater area can be difficult for the programs, so having this opportunity for interdisciplinary teamwork to address mental health concerns will benefit both the UW-Whitewater masters students and the community.”

“Internships are offered to students who are recommended by the faculty of their program, depending upon the students individual interests and what populations they want to work with. Just the breadth of opportunities for the students and having an evidence based practice is what I feel will really benefit the students seeking internships with us,” explained Dr. Chapin in an interview with Royal Purple.

“Pauquette is a fantastic place to work. We have phenomenal leadership that is family forward. Work balance is important to our leadership. It’s not just a team feel, it’s a family feel.”

For more information about Pauquette Center Psychological Services and Family Counseling in Whitewater, visit https://pauquette.com/offices-and-locations/whitewater/.