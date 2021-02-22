Men’s tennis brings home a win

The Whitewater men’s tennis team took down state rival Carthage College at Lake Geneva Tennis with a final overall score of 8-1. Whitewater (2-1 overall) swept the six singles matches, including four straight sets after only dropping one doubles match before.

“Carthage is a good team, so to beat them 8-1 is impressive,” said Whitewater head coach Frank Barnes.

Whitewater tried a lot of new things that night including a new pairing of junior Parker Hearne and sophomore Brayden Kopp, who brought home an 8-5 win at third position for doubles. Alex Gray played the best he has all year combined with Ryan Mitchell for an 8-1 victory at number one for doubles. Freshman Josh Baldwin was put into his first singles match ending the night with a 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7) win at number six.

“We played hard and played some competitive matches,” said Carthage head coach Brady Lindsey. “Whitewater has a lot of talented guys, and tonight just wasn’t our night.”

To prepare for their next match, the Whitewater team plans to stick to their weekly routine of having a combination of practicing in the field house and practicing at the local tennis club. They also plan on continuing their combination of drilling, match play and training with their strength coach.

The Warhawks’ next match will be going against Millikin University Saturday, Feb. 27 at 3 p.m. at Lake Geneva Tennis.

RESULTS UW-WHITEWATER MEN’S TENNIS VS. CARTHAGE COLLEGE (8-1)

Doubles competition

Alex Gray (UWW-M) def. Welker, Nicolas (CARTHAGE) 6-4, 6-0 Cole Lindwall (UWW-M) def. Schulte, Tripp (CARTHAGE) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-4) Ryan Mitchell (UWW-M) def. Krzewinski, Matt (CARTHAGE) 7-5, 6-2 Brendan Pietila (UWW-M) def. Antreassian, Andre (CARTHAGE) 6-0, 6-1 Brayden Kopp (UWW-M) def. Friese, Hayden (CARTHAGE) 6-1, 6-3 Josh Baldwin (UWW-M) def. Nykyforuk, John (CARTHAGE) 6-3, 5-7, 1-0 (10-7)

Singles competition