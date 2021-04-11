New provost named: Dr. John Chenoweth

Dr. John Chenoweth was announced as the next provost and vice chancellor of Academic Affairs by UW-W Chancellor Dwight Watson Thursday, April 1 after a month-long interview process among five finalists.

“I am excited to take on this new role serving the broader university,” Chenoweth said. “The future is bright for both our Whitewater and Rock County campuses, and I look forward to helping us deliver on our mission.”

Chenoweth currently serves as the Dean of the College of Business and Economics, and has been a faculty member since 2002.

“He is an innovative leader who has continued the tradition of excellence that has made the College of Business and Economics, said Watson. “Over the years, in his numerous roles, Dr. Chenoweth has become a well-respected member of our university and the greater community. This experience — along with Dr. Chenoweth’s passion for UW-Whitewater and his commitment to the Wisconsin Idea — will serve our campuses well as we plan for the future of our university.”

Campus Initiatives

The Royal Purple was able to speak with Chenoweth about some of the initiatives he felt were most important to the university, which included enrollment, diversity and inclusion. These initiatives were to be completed by furthering inclusive engagement across campus, Chenoweth said.

“In general, I think that the key for the provost is to always stay focused on the mission,” said Chenoweth. “There’s obviously going to be pressing issues and crises that arrive, but if you work your way through those, focused on what is the stated mission of the institution, then I think you usually have pretty good success.”

Work Experience

Before coming to Whitewater, Chenoweth was a professor of computer science at East Tennessee State University where he also completed his doctorate in educational leadership and policy analysis.

Chenoweth then took a position in UW-Whitewater’s Information Technology and Supply Chain Management Department where eventually assumed the position of department chair in 2006.

He was then appointed to his current position as dean since 2014, and has also served as co-director of the department since 2008. As dean he was responsible for leading 184 faculty and staff in a college with more than 4,000 students enrolled in 15 bachelor’s degree programs, seven master’s degree programs and a doctoral program. His responsibilities included strategic planning, financial management of a $22 million dollar annual budget, fundraising, external engagement, oversight of academic and co-curricular programs, facilities management, college marketing, faculty/staff evaluation and professional development.

As provost, Chenoweth will serve as the chief academic officer. His role is supported by the associate vice chancellor of academic affairs and various colleges, programs and offices as direct reports. He will be responsible for administering all the academic programs in association with the deans and other members of the academic affairs staff.

Chenoweth will assume his new position July 1.