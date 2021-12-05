Winter Donation Drive supports students in need

The Warhawk Pantry expanded its offerings to UW-Whitewater students this winter with the Winter Donation Drive and monetary donations to the Warhawk Emergency Fund.

They are looking for new or slightly used winter clothing items, such as coats, hats, gloves, boots, and anything that will keep you warm. Unused school supplies are also acceptable donations and financial donations to the Warhawk Emergency Fund can be given here.

“We came up with the idea of offering winter clothes this year, we didn’t offer them previously. We obviously needed donations and that’s not something people typically ask for in a pantry drive, they just ask for food. We were going to ask for food in this drive as well as winter clothes but we ended up getting so much food, we didn’t want more of it,” said Sustainability Office student employee Faune Fisher.

Items can be dropped off at the Warhawk Pantry exterior entrance at Drumlin 143 at any time. Multiple donation bins are located in Andersen Library near the front entrance, Hyland Hall atrium, Center of the Arts Hinklin Theater, the main entrance of Winther Hall, and University Center next to the north main entrance.

The monetary donations go towards the Warhawk Emergency Fund which provides assistance to students at risk of dropping out of college due to unexpected financial emergencies.

The fund began in 2017 with the work of Coordinator Dr. Lauren Smith and has helped about 450 students since its inception. When applying, students can be given up to $1,000 to relieve some financial stress.

Food insecurity is one of the eligible expenses students can receive aid for. They also help students with rent, car repairs, medical and dental expenses, among other things.

“We usually refer a lot of students to the pantry first,” said Teresa Sukkert, graduate assistant of the Warhawk Emergency Fund. “They are really great, they offer so many things and they can go there once a week. That’s more of that long-term solution we like to focus on.”

During November, the pantry gave food to 66 students, records show. They are also currently working towards establishing a curbside pickup and more holiday packages.

Students are limited to once a week but are not limited to how much they can take.

“In 2017 [UW-Whitewater] did a survey and found that 47% of students suffered food insecurity and that really surprised me because we’re not getting anywhere near the 47% of students on campus,” said Fisher.

If you are struggling to pay for your meals, visit the Warhawk Food Pantry or the Warhawk Emergency Fund websites.

The food pantry is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.