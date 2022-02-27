Whitewater+steps+up+during+national+blood+shortage

The first blood drive of UW-Whitewater’s 2022 Spring Semester took place on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the University Center’s Hamilton Room. Hosted by the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, the event filled approximately 60 of its 78 slots with people from around the Whitewater community donating their blood.

“This isn’t my first time giving blood. I haven’t donated in a bit, so it’s good to be back,” said UWW freshman, Joshua Stoughton.

The drive included whole blood donations, where blood is collected at its original form, along with double red cell donations, a process that collects a concentrated amount of red blood cells.

Retired Fairhaven Senior Services staff members, Olive Crawaly who was the Director of Nursing and David Yochum who served as Executive Director until 2009 have been going to blood drives together for years.

“I’ve been giving blood for 65 years. I don’t drive, so when I’m looking for somebody else, I call David,” said Crawaly.

Though they both live in Whitewater, this was Crawaly and Yochum first time attending a blood drive hosted at the university.

The outreach to the community comes at a good time. Blood donations are more critical than before due to a national shortage.

“This is my second time donating blood,” said UWW freshman, Abigail Weeden. She stated helping others was the reason she started giving blood in the first place. “My mom is a nurse, and she has been telling me there is a low blood supply.”

According to the American Red Cross, America is facing its worst blood shortage in over a decade. This decline in donations has impacted critical care patients in high-risk situations. It was also reported that doctors were tasked to choose who can receive blood transfusions before others.

This shortage, in part, has been largely connected to Covid-19. The American Red Cross accounted for a 62% drop in college and high school blood drives since the pandemic started.

“Especially now the blood supply is really diminished,” said the Director of Tuesday’s event, Brian Sorgi. “We’ve depended on a lot of businesses and schools in the past, and with Covid a lot of people are working from home and students are doing school virtually. They obviously couldn’t donate blood. So now it is the time to jump in there and build the supply back up.”

If you are unable to donate, volunteering at a local blood collection center can be another easy way to make an impact. Versiti worker Tim Wilson started helping the organization during quarantine.

“I wasn’t getting hours when the pandemic started, so I came to work here,” said Wilson. “I really like this job, and I think I’m going to stay here even after my production job opens back up again.”

Volunteers at Versiti can apply for multiple jobs such as a greeter, product delivery driver, and much more.

To find a Versiti Blood Drive near you, click HERE

For information about the National Blood Shortage, please visit the American Red Cross website at https://www.redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/red-cross-national-blood-shortage-crisis.html