Men’s soccer scores like a dream

Will Hamilton, Senior, from Lake Geneva, WI steals the soccer ball, when on defense, from the Macalester player, at the Whitewater vs Macalester soccer game, at Fiskum Field.

The UW-Whitewater men’s soccer team (8-4-1) defeated Macalester College (Minnesota) (4-4-3) 1-0 at Fiskum Field on Saturday Oct. 8. The team’s win extended a streak of non-losses to four, which includes one tie.

The Warhawks defeated Carroll College earlier in the week by a score of 3-1 after going down 1-0 early in the match.

Much of the game was a back and forth battle, with neither team controlling the ball for long. By game’s end Whitewater had one fewer shot on goal and had two fewer corner kicks.

Jalen Holley was able to knock in the lone goal of the match in the 39th minute, he was assisted by Jacob Mouille on a free kick.

The goal went perfectly to head coach Tony Guinn’s plan. A free kick across the goal and past a wall of players directly to Holley who redirected the ball into the netting.

“It was a coach’s dream. Because we have one chance, we’re going to execute a play against a really good team, and we ran it and you scored,” Guinn said.

“Got to give credit to coach there, we’ve practiced that play many times. And credit to Waters too, our teammate number two, he sold the fake really well, played a perfectly weighted ball down the line. Then I was just right place, right time to put the ball in the back of the net,” Holley said.

The Warhawks were left with 51 minutes to stay true to their motto, keep the other team out of the goal. That is what they did, and with great challenge as Macalester was able to threaten scoring repeatedly in the second half.

“Every game we’re trying not to let any goals in, not trying to concede,” Warhawks goalkeeper Jake King said.

King made just two of his three saves in the second half however his impact was far greater than that. He was able to spoil a number of Macalester threats through breaking up passes near the goal.

“I think when I’m able to stay locked in for a full 90 minutes and read the ball that’s coming in and I’m able to help my team out and grab those. Smother it, hold on to it, let the guys take a breather,” King said.

With the win, the Warhawks were able to extend their lead of Mary Washington for the third place spot in the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference. UW-Platteville and Christopher Newport are the only team ahead of Whitewater in the conference standings.

The Warhawks will not be back at home until they take on UW-Eau Claire on Wednesday Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. on Fiskum Field.