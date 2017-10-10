Women’s golf crowned as WIAC champs for first time since ’99





The women’s golf team used a record breaking performance to place first in the three-round WIAC Championship Oct. 6-8, capturing its’ third championship in school history.

The Warhawks entered the final day of the tournament behind second-place finisher UW-Stout by three strokes. UW-W posted a Sunday score of 311, breaking a 32-year-old school record by 40 strokes.

With three-day scores of 322-309-311, the Warhawks’ final score of 942 was good enough for a 17-stroke victory, and was 21 strokes lower than the previous WIAC Championship 54-hole record (963).

“We were not aware of the record while we were playing,” head coach Andrea Wieland said. “We don’t get too caught up in outside distractions, we just go play golf.”

Sophomores CheyAnn Knudsen and Ashley Hofmeister led UW-W’s charge yet again, finishing in first and second place, respectively. Knudsen ended with a 54- hole school record of 233 (80,75,78), just one stroke ahead of 2016 Champion Hofmeister (79,80,75).

With the victory, Knudsen became the fifth ever conference champion for the Warhawks.

Wieland witnessed the growth of Knudsen and Hofmeister throughout the season, making this weekend’s performance no surprise.

“They’re both really steady players that don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Wieland said. “Both are highly-skilled D-III players.”

Junior Maddie McCue finished in a tie for fourth place with a three-day total of 236 (82,75,79), the third Warhawk finisher in the top five.

Sophomore Kelly Storti finished her weekend with a total score of 239 (81,79,79), good enough for an eighth-place finish. Knudsen, Hofmeister, McCue and Storti all finished within the top 10 of the 52-player field.

Junior Kaitlin Bowe tied for 25th place with a final score of 258 (84,83,91).

The Warhawks added to their monumental weekend with three top 10 finishers in the individual competition as well. Sophomore Kristin Bowe beat all individuals with a card of 243 (79,87,77), placing 12th overall for the tournament.

Junior Sabrina Shreck tied for fourth place in the individuals with a score of 261 (89,86,86) and senior Hayley Jefferson scored a 265 (92,87,86), finished seventh in the individuals. Jefferson was also selected to the WIAC All-Sportsmanship Team.

With the tournament championship, the Warhawks receive an automatic bid at the NCAA D-III Championship at Mission Hills Resort Golf Club in Howey-in-the- Hills, Fla. on May 8-11, 2018.