Alleged armed robbery reported
November 1, 2017
An alleged armed robbery was reported to University Police, on SundayOct. 29.
The alleged crime happened at the intersection of West Starin Road and North Prairie Street at approximately between mid-
night and 1:30 a.m.
The reporting victim claims four unidentified masked individuals hit his shoulder with a wooden bat, and took $20 in cash.
The reporting victim described the four robbers as wearing halloween masks.One was a Scream mask, a skull and hood, a minion and devil mask.
University Police ask that if anyone has information regarding the incident, contact them at (262) 472-4660.
