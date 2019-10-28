Women win last 11 games

Savannah Curtis breaks away from the defense during a 2-0 win.

Savannah Curtis breaks away from the defense during a 2-0 win.

It was cold, it was wet. But the Warhawks women’s soccer team stayed hot.

In blustery conditions, the Warhawks won 2-0 against the UW-Platteville Pioneers on Wednesday, Oct 23. at Fiskum Field.

The Warhawks women’s team is on a bit of a hot streak as they are 8-1-2 in their last ten games. With that win, head coach Ryan Quamme clinched program record in wins with 127, surpassing the previous mark held by Greg Henschel, the UW-W coach from 2000-2011.

“The conditions were very difficult so we knew we couldn’t necessarily play pretty soccer, we just had to do the simple things really well. I’m proud of their effort, they did a great job scoring a couple of goals and defending really well,” said Coach Quamme.

The two goals were scored by junior forward Anna Brodjian who scored them in both the first and second halves.

“It’s exciting, I think. For our team, scoring goals is important and our plan is to always press as hard as we can and get as many shots on goal as we can. Just give ourselves 110 percent each time,”said Brodjian.

The Warhawks did get a lot of shots on goal as they outshot Platteville 11-2 in that department.

Platteville meanwhile came into this game with 1-13-2 record playing against a Warhawk soccer team currently riding an unbeaten ten match streak so it was a tall task to win.

“We challenged well, we worked hard, our physicality matched up with them. We attacked a handful of times, but it was a great team we were up against,” said Platteville head coach Emily Ryan.

The Warhawks have three matches left: At UW-Stout Saturday, Oct. 26, a makeup from UW-Eau Claire Wednesday, Oct. 30, and the Warhawks finish off their season Saturday Nov. 2 at UW-River Falls.

Against UW-Stout on Saturday, the Warhawks started fast and didn’t look back. After recording 7 shots and 3 corner kicks in the first 10 minutes, the opening goal looked inevitable. Elli Wahlberg popped up in the box and finished off an assist from Anna Boyd. Another goal, courtesy of Boyd herself put Whitewater up 2-0.

They controlled the second half, scoring twice more, and finished the game at a score of 4-0. The goals came from Brodijan and Savannah Curtis.

The Warhawks outshot Stout 34-4 on the game, including 17 Shots on goal, a season high.

The win puts Whitewater in first place in the WIAC, with a record of 11 wins, 4 losses and 3 ties, including 4-0-1 in conference.

The Warhawks have two matches left. First, a makeup game against UW-Eau Claire Wednesday, Oct. 30, and the Warhawks finish off their season Saturday Nov. 2 at UW-River Falls. If the ‘Hawks win against Eau Claire, they will secure coach Quamme’s fifth conference championship.